MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 59,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 29,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

