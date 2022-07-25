Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

