Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,318 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,937.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

