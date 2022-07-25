Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

