Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 272 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $231.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.19. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,345. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

