Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,112 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

