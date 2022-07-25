Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,825 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 585.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $110.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

