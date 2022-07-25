Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

