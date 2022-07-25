Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

