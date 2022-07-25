Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,322.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

