Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

