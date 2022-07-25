Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $115.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $206.90.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

