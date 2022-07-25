Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKX opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

