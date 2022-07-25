Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 832.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 169,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 158,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

