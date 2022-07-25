Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $22,136,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $9,523,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after buying an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $149.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

