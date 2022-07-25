Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $221.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.36 and its 200 day moving average is $248.39.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.