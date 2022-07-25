Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPN opened at $118.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

