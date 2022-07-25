Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of DT Midstream worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

DTM opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.