Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of RH worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RH by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $139,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,653,135 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RH opened at $269.22 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

