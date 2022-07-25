Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $85.12 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.