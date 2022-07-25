Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

