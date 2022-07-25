Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 144,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 40,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

