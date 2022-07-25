Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

