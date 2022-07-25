Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

FCN stock opened at $182.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

