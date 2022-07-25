Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

FAST opened at $48.46 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

