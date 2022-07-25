Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

CMC stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.