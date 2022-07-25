Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $265.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.57.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

