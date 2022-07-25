Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $121.56 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

