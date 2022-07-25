Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13,250.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,014.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

PACW opened at $26.85 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

