Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,687,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

