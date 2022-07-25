Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $172.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

