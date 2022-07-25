Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of NCR worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in NCR by 4.0% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $31.70 on Monday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 288.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

