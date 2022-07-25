Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $138.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

