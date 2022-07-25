Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Instruments worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

