Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stericycle worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

