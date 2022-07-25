Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

