Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

