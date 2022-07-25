Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.