Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CDK Global worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,441,000 after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

