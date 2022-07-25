Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,827,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,958,847.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,200. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

