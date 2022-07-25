Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $150.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.36. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

