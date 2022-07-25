Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Amedisys worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $131.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $265.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.