Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

