Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SLM worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of SLM by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 391,104 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 191,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,123,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.81 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.