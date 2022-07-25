Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $56.95 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

