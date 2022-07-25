Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cintas by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Cintas by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $396.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.63 and a 200 day moving average of $387.99. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

