Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,527 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Freshpet worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $20,583,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Freshpet Stock Down 3.8 %

FRPT stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.