Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $184.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

