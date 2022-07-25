Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $93.66 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

