Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $128.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

